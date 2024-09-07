Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,226.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226 ($16.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.55). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($16.12), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20,433.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,226 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

