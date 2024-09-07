9,812 Shares in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

