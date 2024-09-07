9,419 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.