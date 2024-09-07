5,193 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.