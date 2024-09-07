44,359 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 483,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 310,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.21 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

