4,000 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. 5,534,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,219. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

