4,000 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. 5,534,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,219. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.