3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.20 and last traded at $131.70. Approximately 399,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,178,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

