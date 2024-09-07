3,080 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVE stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.23. The company had a trading volume of 593,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

