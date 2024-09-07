2,092 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. 2,242,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

