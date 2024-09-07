19,928 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 2,234,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,615. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

