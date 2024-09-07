1,549 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

