11,014 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

