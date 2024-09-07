10x Genomics’ (TXG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 10x Genomics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 10x Genomics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

