Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 83924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.