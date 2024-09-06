Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $520.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

