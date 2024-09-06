Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

