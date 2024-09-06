Zacks Research Comments on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.