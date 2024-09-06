YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:YQQQ)

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ YQQQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 18,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,765. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

