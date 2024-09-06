YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on September 9th

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7947 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29.
