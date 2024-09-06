Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.6 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

