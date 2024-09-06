Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Yext updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 13.1 %

YEXT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

