Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.75 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $555,511.81 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 861,479,609 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,813,252.3329569. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07771668 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $552,499.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

