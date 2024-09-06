WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

