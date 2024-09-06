World Mobile Token Price Down 12.9% This Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $102.10 million and $911,935.26 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00039230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000098 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

