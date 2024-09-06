Wolfe Research Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Strong-Buy

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

PSA stock opened at $341.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day moving average of $289.93. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $347.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.