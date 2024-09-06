Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 10%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 100,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,641,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

