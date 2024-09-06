Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $68,904.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.