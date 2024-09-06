Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.