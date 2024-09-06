Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

