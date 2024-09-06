Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Price Target to $30.00

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMI

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $1,119,675. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 352,832 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,706,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 236,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.