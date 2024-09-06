Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Patria Investments worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 179,809 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 35,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $16.16.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

