Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,937,000 after buying an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Avient by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

