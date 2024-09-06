Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $915.86. 358,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $896.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.65. The company has a market cap of $870.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.