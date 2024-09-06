Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $99.06. 321,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.