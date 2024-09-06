Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

