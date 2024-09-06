Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 2,818,566 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,247,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after buying an additional 1,459,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after buying an additional 998,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 802,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,280,758. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

