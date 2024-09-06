Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 187,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,337. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

