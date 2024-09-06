Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,572 shares of company stock valued at $111,126,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,890. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.88 and a 200 day moving average of $310.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

