Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 6%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 78,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 345,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Webis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

