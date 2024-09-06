Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 20,085 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

