Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Down 3.4%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 28,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 817,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

