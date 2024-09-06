Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $86,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Shares of WMT opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

