Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

