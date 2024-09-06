Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $325.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.14. The stock has a market cap of $509.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

