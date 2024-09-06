Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.18. 723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

