Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $199,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

