Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,042 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix worth $347,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,513,000. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

NFLX opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.26. The company has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

