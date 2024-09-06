Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,544 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $209,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $619.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.71. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

