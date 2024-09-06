Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $526,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 263.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Down 1.5 %

Textron stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

