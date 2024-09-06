Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 47,227 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $882.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

